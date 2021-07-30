BSP Leader Mayawati centered the central executive over the verdict of reservation for OBC, EWS in scientific classes

Lucknow: Bahujan Samaj Celebration President Mayawati has referred to as for reservation for Different Backward Categories (OBC) and Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) in MBBS and dental classes (OBC, EWS). Taking a jibe on the Central Govt’s resolution to make provision for reservation, on Friday, mentioned that this election appears to be a call taken for political passion.Additionally Learn – UP: After marrying ‘uncle’, the woman pupil, who got here to invite for safety, was once murdered in entrance of the police station, now the investigation of the policemen

The Middle on Thursday made 27 % reservation for Different Backward Categories (OBC) and 10 % for Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) in undergraduate and postgraduate scientific and dental classes from the present educational consultation 2021-22 beneath the All India Reservation Scheme. claim. Additionally Learn – 27% reservation for OBC in scientific schooling, 10% reservation for EWS, PM Modi mentioned – this may create a brand new paradigm of social justice

Reacting sharply to this resolution, the BSP leader tweeted, “The announcement of OBC reservation in all India undergraduate and postgraduate seats in executive scientific schools within the nation is an excessively overdue step.” If they’d taken it in time, those sections would have benefited so much through now, however now other people really feel that this election was once a call taken for political passion. Additionally Learn – UP: 5 policemen together with sub-inspector suspended in suicide case of RSS chief’s son

Mayawati mentioned in a sequence of tweets, ‘Regardless that BSP has been not easy to fill the backlog posts of SC, ST and OBC quota in executive jobs since way back, however the governments of different states together with the Middle and Uttar Pradesh even have the true standing of those sections. She is repeatedly detached in opposition to the passion and welfare, which may be very unhappy.

56 % of MBBS and 80 % of PG seats greater in 6 years

The collection of MBBS seats within the nation has greater through 56 % within the final six years. The collection of those seats was once 54,348 in 2014, which greater to 84,649 through 2020. On the identical time, there was an build up of 80 % within the collection of postgraduate seats on this duration. In 2014, the collection of those seats was once 30,191 which greater to 54,275 through 2020. 179 new scientific schools were established within the nation all over this era and at the moment there are overall 558 scientific schools, out of which 289 are executive and 269 are non-public schools.