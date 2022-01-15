BSP Leader Mayawati gave respond to Swami Prasad Maurya, known as SP anti-Dalit

Lucknow: Bahujan samaj birthday celebration (E.G) Leader of Mayawati ( BSP Leader Mayawati) Uttar Pradesh (Uttar Pradesh) Within the backdrop of a number of MLAs, ministers switching facets, he mentioned on Saturday that there’s a wish to make the anti-defection regulation very strict. At the declare of former minister Swami Prasad Maurya that he had made Mayawati the executive minister, the BSP leader mentioned, “Will he make me the executive minister. After becoming a member of BSP, his success opened and he become MLA. For 5 years, the folk of BJP carried him.”Additionally Learn – Punjab Election 2022: Congress releases checklist of applicants, Channi will combat from Chamkaur Sahib and Sidhu will combat from Amritsar East

Accusing the Samajwadi Celebration (SP) of being anti-Dalit, Mayawati mentioned, “SP had re-christened Sant Ravidas Nagar as Bhadohi as quickly because it got here to energy, if this isn’t its anti-Dalit angle then what’s it?” Additionally Learn – UP Election 2022: CM Yogi will contest from Gorakhpur, now not Ayodhya-Mathura, Keshav Maurya from Sirathu, Mayawati mentioned this…

Mayawati mentioned in a press convention arranged on her birthday on Saturday, “As quickly because the elections are close to within the nation, the method of defection of egocentric other folks begins, holding this in thoughts, now there’s a wish to make the anti-defection regulation strict. There’s a want, as a result of this may be affecting our democracy very badly. Additionally Learn – UP Election 2022: Akhilesh takes a jibe at CM Yogi contesting from Gorakhpur, says BJP has already despatched him house

The BSP leader centered the SP and mentioned, “The Samajwadi Celebration which tore and threw the invoice introduced within the Rajya Sabha for promotion of Dalits in executive jobs and didn’t permit this invoice to be handed, how can it’s a Dalit pleasant birthday celebration.” Huh.”

After former minister Swami Prasad Maurya joined the SP on Friday, SP President Akhilesh Yadav had mentioned, “If socialists and Ambedkarites come in combination, now nobody can prevent us from coming to energy.”

Mayawati alleged that whilst in energy, the SP has looked after handiest its Yadav neighborhood within the backward magnificence, while beneath the BSP rule, equivalent care used to be taken for the advance and upliftment of the entire backward castes together with the Dalits in addition to the Yadavs.

In an oblique assault at the SP, Mayawati mentioned, “Hindu-Muslim brotherhood used to be damaged beneath his rule. The vote of Muslims used to be certainly taken within the election, however Muslims were omitted within the topic of price ticket distribution and participation within the executive. This time too, within the first checklist launched via SP, Muslim society has been omitted in price ticket distribution, whilst BSP has given right kind participation to Muslim society in each and every election, particularly in Muslim-majority spaces. Aside from this, BSP has additionally taken complete care of the passion and welfare of all sections together with higher castes.

The BSP leader exuded self assurance that the Bahujan Samaj Celebration would as soon as once more go back to energy like in 2007, and opinion polls and pre-poll surveys could be left to the bottom. He praised his nephew Akash Anand and Rajya Sabha member Satish Mishra’s son Kapil Mishra and mentioned that those persons are strengthening the birthday celebration some of the early life and this time the early life will even enhance the birthday celebration.

BSP celebrates Mayawati’s birthday on January 15 as ‘Jan Kalyankari Diwas’. He additionally launched his books in this instance. Balloting is to be held in seven levels in Uttar Pradesh. It is going to start with vote casting in 58 seats in 11 districts of the western a part of the state on February 10. In the second one segment, on February 14, vote casting can be held in 55 seats of the state. Balloting for 59 seats within the 3rd segment in Uttar Pradesh, 60 seats within the fourth segment on February 23, 60 seats within the 5th segment on February 27, 57 seats within the 6th segment on March 3 and 54 seats within the 7th segment on March 7. Will occur. The election effects can be declared on March 10. (enter language)