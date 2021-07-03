BSP Leader Mayawati slams Congress executive in Punjab over energy disaster

Bahujan Samaj Celebration (BSP) supremo Mayawat has focused the Punjab executive on Saturday in regards to the energy disaster in Punjab. The BSP leader surrounded the Congress executive at the factor of electrical energy and appealed to the Shiromani Akali Dal and BSP alliance to win within the upcoming meeting elections within the state. Additionally Learn – 16000 crore fraud case: ED attaches belongings of Ahmed Patel’s son-in-law, Dino Morea, DJ Aqeel

Mayawati tweeted, "The general public lifestyles, {industry} and agriculture are badly suffering from the serious energy disaster in Punjab, which proves that the Congress executive of the state is entangled in mutual factionalism, tussle and war of words and so on. The accountability of public pastime and public welfare has been deserted, which the general public must take cognizance of.

Mayawati stated, "Due to this fact, the simpler long run of Punjab and the smartly being of the folks of the state lies in eliminating the Congress executive and make sure formation of a well-liked executive of Shiromani Akali Dal and BSP alliance with complete majority within the upcoming meeting normal elections."

Allow us to tell that BSP and Shiromani Akali Dal have shaped an alliance for the approaching meeting elections.

Navjot Singh Sidhu had requested to cancel the ability acquire settlement, surrounded himself with the exceptional invoice

It’s value noting that during reference to the ability scarcity in Punjab, the chief of the ruling Congress birthday party within the state Navjot Singh Sidhu on Friday known as for bringing a brand new regulation to cancel the ability acquire settlement (PPA) signed right through the former Shiromani Akali Dal-BJP executive. used to be asked. Sidhu stated that if the state works in the proper course, there shall be no wish to reduce energy or keep an eye on place of business hours in Punjab. After this it additionally got here to mild that Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu allegedly owes greater than 8 lakh rupees to the state energy corporate. In keeping with the web site of Punjab State Electrical energy Company Restricted (PSPCL), the electrical energy invoice of Sidhu’s space in Amritsar has long gone as much as 8,67,540 which has now not been deposited but and the remaining date for submission of invoice is July 2. Regardless of repeated makes an attempt within the subject, Sidhu may just now not be reached for remark.

Energy reduce orders, CM appealed for financial savings

Allow us to inform you that on Thursday, orders got to chop the hours of the state executive workplaces from Friday and reduce energy provide to industries that eat extra power. The Leader Minister additionally appealed to all executive workplaces to make right kind use of electrical energy, announcing that the location may be very severe because the call for for electrical energy within the state has reached 14,500 MW.