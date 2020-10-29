BSP leader Satish Chandra Mishra said – Brahmins are not getting respect in BJP, Yogi government on SP’s footsteps

Firozabad (UP): Bahujan Samaj Party National General Secretary and Rajya Sabha MP Satish Chandra Mishra said that Brahmins are not getting any respect even in BJP. Satish Chandra Mishra addressed the election meeting at Tundla in Firozabad. He said that the BJP government is also following the footsteps of the SP government. In these governments, the most oppressed Brahmin society has been and is happening. Just as the Brahmins never got respect in the SP government, the same is happening in the BJP. Also Read – Already in connivance with BJP, Mayawati herself opened her pole: Samajwadi Party

He said, "Neeraj Mishra, a hard-working activist of BSP in Kannauj raised a question in the public meeting of SP President Akhilesh Yadav, then everyone knows what Akhilesh Yadav did to get him angry. In the same way today, people of Brahmin society are getting murdered and cases are being filed all over the state. " Satish Mishra said that the Brahmin society got a lot of respect in the BSP itself. Under the Sarvajan Hitaya, the people of the Brahmin community in the government were made cabinet ministers and ministers of state in various corporations under Sarvajan Hitay. Made the chairman of many corporations, made him the advocate general of the state.

He called the Central Government's Agricultural Laws Bill to make farmers bonded laborers. It is said that with the implementation of this law, farmers can never appeal to the High Court and Supreme Court regarding their ground dispute. Only in the SDM court will the matter go and the SDM court will give the decision only at the behest of the government. Satish said that the BJP government had promised to give 15 crore jobs to the youth, instead the jobs of crores of people were lost.