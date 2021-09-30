BSP MLAs who joined Congress in Rajasthan got here to Delhi, SC to provide ultimate solution in swamp case

Jaipur: In Rajasthan (Rajasthan), 4 out of six MLAs who joined Congress from Bahujan Samaj Celebration (BSP) reached Delhi on Wednesday evening. -defection case) used to be given 4 weeks by way of the Perfect Courtroom to report the answer. 4 out of 6 BSP MLAs are lately in Delhi relating to this subject. Some other MLA goes to return to Delhi nowadays, whilst the well being of 1 MLA is unhealthy. MLA Wajib Ali showed the MLAs going to Delhi.Additionally Learn – PM Modi introduced CIPET and 4 clinical faculties to Rajasthan, laid the root stone thru video conferencing

Ali stated that those MLAs will talk over with the legal professionals the subject of Perfect Courtroom in search of solutions to the six MLAs who joined the Congress from the BSP beneath the anti-defection legislation. At the query of assembly the Congress top command together with Rahul Gandhi, Wajib Ali stated that it's too early to mention that but when he has come to Delhi, then all choices are open.

In conjunction with Wajib Ali, MLAs Rajendra Gudha, Lakhan Singh and Sandeep Yadav have reached Delhi. On the identical time, every other MLA Jogendra Awana can pass to Delhi nowadays on Thursday. MLA Deepchand Kheria has now not long gone with him because of sick well being.

Allow us to inform you that Sandeep Yadav, Wajib Ali, Deepchand Kheria, Lakhan Meena, Jogendra Awana and Rajendra Gudha had gained the 2018 meeting elections on BSP tickets. Most of these MLAs left the BSP and joined the Congress in September 2019. It’s been challenged within the Perfect Courtroom beneath the Anti-Defection Act. The Perfect Courtroom has just lately requested those MLAs to report their ultimate answer on this subject.