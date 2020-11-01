BSP MP Afzal Ansari – ‘Yogi Sarkar avenging defeat’ when Bhai Mukhtar’s hotel was demolished

Uttar Pradesh News: BSP MP Afzal Ansari on Sunday accused Uttar Pradesh’s Yogi Adityanath Sarkar (Yogi govt) of acting in a political vendetta against his family. Ghazipur MP Afzal said that the criminals of Nirbhaya also had an opportunity to appeal from the local court to the Supreme Court, but the Yogi government acted against the Ansari family in a spirit of political vendetta, completely violating constitutional traditions and laws. Have put on Also Read – Sale of firecrackers is allowed for only three days in Ghaziabad on Diwali, know what is the complete order …

He said that the Yogi government is working as a conspiracy against several members of the family, including his MLA brother Mukhtar Ansari, and today the demolition of the hotel in Ghazipur is the latest link in the process of political retaliation. Afzal said that even after the three-time meeting of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Ghazipur in the last Lok Sabha election and throwing all the strength, the BJP government is crossing the limits of political reprisal in the face of a bitter defeat of BJP candidate Manoj Sinha by 1.25 million votes.

He said that never before in his nearly 40 years of political life has a government acted with such revenge. He said that the BJP government is doing all this to divert attention from issues related to the general public and to cover up its failures. Significantly, the Yogi government is constantly tightening its grip on Afzal's brother Mukhtar and his associates.

For some time, action is being taken to demolish and confiscate the properties of Mukhtar, his relatives and associates. Apart from this, Afzal’s wife was also booked last Thursday for illegal possession of ‘evacuee property’ (property which the owner has left her abroad) in Lucknow.

