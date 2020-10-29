BSP supremo Mayawati suspends 7 rebel MLAs, says- will also support BJP defeating SP

new Delhi: Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Thursday suspended seven rebel MLAs of her party. These MLAs opposed the nomination of party candidate Ramji Gautam for the Rajya Sabha elections. Mayawati said in a statement that the BSP will exert full force to defeat the SP candidates in future and will support the BJP or any other party candidate if needed. Also Read – VIDEO: Gujjar community angry over businessman’s suicide due to jam situation due to performance on DND flyway

Mayawati targeted the Samajwadi Party (SP) amid speculation that some of her MLAs would change the path and said that her party would leave no stone unturned to defeat the SP candidates in the future Legislative Council and Rajya Sabha elections and the BJP or if needed Will support any other party candidate.

Bahujan Samaj Party suspends seven MLAs with immediate effect, citing their involvement in anti-party activities pic.twitter.com/1Wh3YnNhVq
– ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) October 29, 2020

The former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister said that as soon as rebel MLAs join any other party, the BSP will take action against them under anti-defection law.

The BSP chief said that the party organization has been informed that the suspended MLAs should not be invited to any party program.

Mayawati said in a statement that the BSP will exert full force to defeat the SP candidates in future and will support the BJP or any other party candidate if needed.

The BSP received a setback on Wednesday when six party MLAs met SP chief Akhilesh Yadav after which they indicated that they could change the party.

Along with this, four of these MLAs filed an affidavit saying that their signature as proponent of BSP Rajya Sabha candidate Ramji Gautam’s candidature is fake.