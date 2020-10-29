BSP will run with BJP to teach SP a ‘lesson’, know why Mayawati made such a big announcement

The politics of Uttar Pradesh is changing. With the results of the last Lok Sabha election, the dispute started between BSP and Samajwadi Party has reached the peak. BSP President Mayawati on Thursday targeted the SP amid speculation that some of her MLAs would change the ground and said that her party would leave no stone unturned to defeat the SP candidates in the future Legislative Council and Rajya Sabha elections and the BJP if needed Will support any other party candidate. Also Read – PM Modi expressed grief over Keshubhai’s death, said- My mentor is gone, he was an excellent leader

In a statement, former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Mayawati said that the BSP will exert full force to defeat the second SP candidate in the upcoming Legislative Council elections.

Referring to the guesthouse scandal, he said, "Due to this hooliganism of the SP people, their government was defeated and the BSP government was formed. But forgetting this incident, our party collaborated with the SP in the last Lok Sabha election to weaken the narrow forces. "Mayawati said," After contacting me several times after the Lok Sabha elections, his (Akhilesh) side No response was received from. After this, we had to decide to walk apart. "

I want to disclose that when we decided to contest elections with SP for Lok Sabha elections in UP, we worked very hard for it but from day-1 of our coalition SP chief kept telling SC Mishra that since BSP-SP had joined hands, I should take back my June 1995 case: BSP Chief Mayawati https://t.co/YUUfiljUMN pic.twitter.com/WrTmNql0NP – ANI (@ANI) October 29, 2020

He claimed, “During the Rajya Sabha elections, he showed an anti-Dalit face.” Now the SP is accusing us of colluding with the BJP to contest elections, while there is no truth in it. “

The BSP chief said, “Our party wants to announce that when the Legislative Council elections take place then the BSP will give all its strength to defeat the other SP candidate by answering tomorrow’s incident like a tit. For this, even if the BJP and any other opposing party has to vote.

Significantly, Mayawati has spoken this attack on SP, when the news of meeting BSP’s six MLAs SP President Akhilesh Yadav came on Wednesday.

Along with this, four of these MLAs filed an affidavit stating that the fake signature of BSP Rajya Sabha candidate Ramji Gautam was proposed as their candidate. However, the election officer later found Gautam’s nomination letter correct and accepted it.