BTOB 4U Shares Enlisted Members’ Reactions To Their Unit Debut, Current Objectives, And More

BTOB has debuted their newest unit group BTOB 4U!

On November 16, BTOB 4U held a showcase for his or her first mini album “INSIDE.” Following the navy discharge of the group’s three oldest members, BTOB 4U is a brand new unit consisting of Eunkwang, Lee Minhyuk, Changsub, and Peniel.

Concerning their unit debut, Eunkwang shared, “I’m extraordinarily nervous. Actually, we ready actually diligently and labored actually arduous, dripping sweat whereas engaged on each the track and the efficiency. I hope the quantity of effort we put in interprets to the identical quantity of consolation folks really feel. We’ll promote diligently.”

Lee Minhyuk added, “To be trustworthy, we acquired strategies for our unit title however ended up selecting 4U, which we proposed. It’s the title I steered, however we nonetheless acquired concepts after which picked what we steered. It’s develop into a joke for our followers.”

Though Eunkwang has launched a solo mini album following his discharge, that is the primary music launch since coming back from the navy for Changsub and Lee Minhyuk. Changsub commented, “After my discharge, I dedicated to this album. Debuting as a brand new unit for my first post-discharge comeback has me feeling half nervous and half excited. I really feel like I’m debuting as a rookie.”

BTOB 4U’s title observe “Present Your Love” is a track written by member Hyunsik earlier than his enlistment and conveys a message of hope about loving each other throughout troublesome occasions. Lee Minhyuk defined why they selected Hyunsik’s track as the title observe, saying, “That is the primary time our members are selling collectively in two years. As we had been working arduous, we acquired many songs of varied types however selected ‘Present Your Love.’ It shined by itself and wasn’t particular simply because it was our member’s track. We simply thought it was a fantastic track that match nicely with our troublesome scenario now.”

They talked in regards to the reactions of their enlisted members. Eunkwang commented, “Our members had good reactions too. Hyunsik wrote the track and gave it to us saying, ‘If it’s good, use it.’ He did say he thought it was track too. Yook Sungjae and Ilhoon additionally heard it and stated it was good. I gained power as a result of they stated that it had BTOB’s colours however might additionally mirror BTOB 4U’s distinctive efficiency.”

Eunkwang is now making his “fourth debut” after selling as a member of BTOB, BTOB BLUE, and BTOB 4U, in addition to a solo artist. He joked, “Though I’ve debuted many occasions, I plan to debut extra.” He continued, “Actually, though I’ve carried out solo and as items, every thing circles again to BTOB. I’m working arduous now with the duty of doing it for BTOB.”

The group additionally defined why they selected a unit title as an alternative of simply selling as BTOB. Eunkwang shared, “We had plenty of totally different conversations and each Yook Sungjae and Hyunsik stated it’d be okay to advertise as BTOB. Even when it had been at the very least 5 of us, we’d’ve promoted as BTOB however there’s solely 4. Personally, with three of them gone, I felt unhealthy. Since they’ll’t promote now, I didn’t need them to really feel unhealthy watching us promote so we did this with the mindset of ready for BTOB’s full group comeback.”

Lastly, Lee Minhyuk shared their targets for this album. He defined, “Fairly than say we have now to achieve a sure rating, we’re glad simply to be collectively and with our followers. Though we’d be so glad if we have now constructive outcomes, we simply hope that this turns into a giant present to followers who’ve been ready for BTOB.”

