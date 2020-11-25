BTOB 4U Takes Their 1st Win As Unit On “The Present” With “Present Your Love”; Performances By aespa, MOMOLAND, And More

BTOB 4U gained their very first music trophy as a unit on the most recent episode of “The Present”!

On the November 24 episode of “The Present,” the candidates for first place had been aespa’s “Black Mamba,” WOODZ (Cho Seung Youn)’s “BUMP BUMP,” and BTOB 4U’s “Present Your Love.”

BTOB 4U in the end took the win with a complete of seven,040 factors, marking their first music present win since their unit debut final week.

Congratulations to BTOB 4U! Watch their efficiency and win under:

Different performers on in the present day’s present included aespa, MOMOLAND, WOODZ, H.O.T.’s Jang Woo Hyuk, BAE173, DRIPPIN, STAYC, Natty, E’LAST, woo!ah!, Berry Good, DKB, CLASSMATE, Lucy, and COOING.

Take a look at their performances under!

aespa – “Black Mamba”

MOMOLAND – “Prepared or Not”

WOODZ – “BUMP BUMP”

Jang Woo Hyuk – “She”

BAE173 – “Crush on U”

DRIPPIN – ” Nostalgia”

STAYC – “SO BAD”

Natty – “Teddy Bear”

E’LAST – “Tears of Chaos”

woo!ah! – “Unhealthy Woman”

Berry Good – “ACCIO”

DKB – “Work Onerous”

CLASSMATE – “4 Seasons”

Lucy – “Snooze”

COOING – “Gentle Pink”