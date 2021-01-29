BTOB, iKON, And SF9 Confirmed To Join Stray Children, ATEEZ, And THE BOYZ On Mnet’s “Kingdom”

Mnet’s “Kingdom” has confirmed six teams for its lineup!

Following the success of “Queendom” in 2019, Mnet introduced that they’d be launching a male model of the present titled “Kingdom.” Nevertheless, in contrast to “Queendom,” the male model kicked off with a preliminary season known as “Street to Kingdom.” THE BOYZ emerged the last winner of “Street to Kingdom” and earned the primary spot within the “Kingdom” lineup.

In the course of the 2020 Mnet Asian Music Awards, it was revealed that Stray Children and ATEEZ could be becoming a member of the idol competitors present as properly.

Together with the information that TVXQ could be internet hosting “Kingdom,” a number of teams have been reported to be in talks for the present. On January 29, Mnet confirmed that BTOB, iKON, and SF9 could be becoming a member of the lineup of “Kingdom.”

BTOB will likely be becoming a member of as BTOB 4U, their four-member subunit (Eunkwang, Changsub, Minhyuk, and Peniel), as a result of the opposite members are presently serving within the army. Earlier than Mnet’s official affirmation, it was reported that BTOB had initially turned down the supply however ultimately agreed to return on the present after some in-depth discussions.

“Kingdom” is slated to premiere in early April.

