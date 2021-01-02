BTOB Members Post To Share Their Love, Gratitude, And Hopes

BTOB’s Eunkwang, Minhyuk, and Peniel have written on Instagram on New Yr’s Day, following Ilhoon’s departure from the group on December 31.

Eunkwang wrote to their followers Melody on Instagram on January 1:

Melody! It was actually laborious, proper? There’s rather a lot I need to say and I’m unsure how I ought to begin however.. Simply, you all the time consider in me and are along with me, so I’m sincerely sorry and grateful. And I like you. As chief, I’ll strongly and sincerely make it in order that our Melody’s future is barely filled with smiles. I like you from the underside of my coronary heart.

Minhyuk started his publish in English by saying, “Similar to a star I’ll be by your facet.” He continued in Korean, “I hope that solely lovely flowers of smiles will bloom. That tears are solely of pleasure. Greater than something, that you’re wholesome. Thanks, and I’m sorry, and I like you.”

Peniel wrote in English, “Unrealistic to say I hope you solely have good days in 2021 however I hope everybody can attempt to have a extra optimistic thoughts. That’s gonna be one in all my New Years resolutions! Nonetheless hoping 2021 to be an superior yr for everybody. Preventing everybody! (Pic of the primary dawn of 2021).”

