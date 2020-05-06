General News

BTOB Members Share Photos From Mini Reunion

May 6, 2020
1 Min Read

BTOB loved a mini reunion!

On Could 5, Eunkwang and Peniel shared photographs of six of the members hanging out collectively. Changsub, who’s at present serving within the navy as an active-duty soldier, was not current. Minhyuk can also be at present serving as a conscripted policeman, however might have been on break when the members met up.

Eunkwang wrote, “Though we had been collectively a lot that we’re sick of one another, we wish to be collectively till we’re sick of one another. It’s so good. P.S. miss you Changsub.”

Peniel shared the identical picture and added a peace signal emoji.

Yook Sungjae would be the subsequent member to hold out his necessary navy service by enlisting as an active-duty soldier on Could 11. He will even be showing in JTBC’s upcoming drama “Mystic Pop-Up Bar,” which premieres on Could 20 at 9:30 p.m. KST.

Within the meantime, take a look at Yook Sungjae in his earlier drama “Goblin” now!

Watch Now

How does this text make you’re feeling?

About the author

View All Posts

Kim Diaz

Kim recently joined the team, and she writes for the Headline column of the website. She has done major in English, and a having a diploma in Journalism.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment