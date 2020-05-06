BTOB Members Share Photos From Mini Reunion

BTOB loved a mini reunion!

On Could 5, Eunkwang and Peniel shared photographs of six of the members hanging out collectively. Changsub, who’s at present serving within the navy as an active-duty soldier, was not current. Minhyuk can also be at present serving as a conscripted policeman, however might have been on break when the members met up.

Eunkwang wrote, “Though we had been collectively a lot that we’re sick of one another, we wish to be collectively till we’re sick of one another. It’s so good. P.S. miss you Changsub.”

Peniel shared the identical picture and added a peace signal emoji.

Yook Sungjae would be the subsequent member to hold out his necessary navy service by enlisting as an active-duty soldier on Could 11. He will even be showing in JTBC’s upcoming drama “Mystic Pop-Up Bar,” which premieres on Could 20 at 9:30 p.m. KST.

Within the meantime, take a look at Yook Sungjae in his earlier drama “Goblin” now!

