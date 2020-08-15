BTOB’s Eunkwang Becomes First Cube Entertainment Artist To Join Agency’s Board Of Directors

BTOB’s Eunkwang has taken on a place as a member of Cube Entertainment’s board of administrators!

On August 13, Cube Entertainment launched their most up-to-date half time period report, together with a listing of their board of administrators. One of many committees throughout the board of administrators is the Committee for Artists’ Rights Safety. They’ve a complete of 5 members together with the manager director, and one identify that stood out amongst the 5 was Eunkwang’s.

Eunkwang first joined Cube Entertainment in 2010 and made his debut as a member of BTOB in 2012. He now additionally holds the title of a member of the board of administrators, and is the primary artist who’s signed with Cube Entertainment to succeed in such a place throughout the company.

Eunkwang was discharged from the army in April and has since gone on to look on selection exhibits, launched his first solo mini album “FoRest : Entrance,” and is at present showing within the musical “One thing Rotten.”

