BTOB’s Eunkwang, Yubin, Hyerim, And 2AM’s Jo Kwon To Appear On Variety Show Together

Second-generation idols will make a splash on MBC every1’s “Let Us Take Your Order” (literal title)!

On Could 8, it was reported that 2AM’s Jo Kwon, BTOB’s Eunkwang, former Surprise Women members Yubin and Hyerim will probably be showing as visitors on the fishing selection present.

Filming occurred the day after Eunkwang’s navy discharge, and he confirmed off humorous banter with Jo Kwon who additionally just lately accomplished his necessary navy service. Yubin grew to become a CEO in February after establishing her personal company, and she’s going to make an look with Hyerim who joined her company as her first artist.

In stills from the present, the 4 singers smile brightly for the digicam, and Jo Kwon and Eunkwang additionally pose subsequent to solid member Yang Kyung Gained.

As former JYP labelmates, Jo Kwon, Yubin, and Hyerim reportedly had a good time catching up. In one other photograph, Yubin and Hyerim lovable lean on one another and they’re going to present their new chemistry as CEO and artist.

The idols will even showcase their expertise with performances together with a duet by Jo Kwon and Eunkwang.

“Let Us Take Your Order” contains Joo Sang Wook, Jo Jae Yoon, Yang Kyung Gained, and Yoo Su Bin as common solid members. The actors are all identified for his or her love of the ocean, they usually run a seafood store on the present utilizing recent components that they catch themselves.

This episode of “Let Us Take Your Order” airs on Could 11 at 8:30 p.m. KST.

Supply (1) (2)