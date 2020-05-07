BTOB’s Hyunsik Pens Heartfelt Letter To Fans After Military Enlistment Announcement

BTOB’s Hyunsik wrote a letter to followers following the announcement of his navy enlistment.

On Could 6, it was introduced that Hyunsik will probably be enlisting within the navy as an active-duty soldier on the identical day as fellow member Yook Sungjae. Later that day, he took to Instagram to share his ideas with BTOB’s fandom Melody.

Hyunsik’s full letter is under:

Hi there. That is Hyunsik.

I’m sorry I’m belatedly greeting you want this. After it was determined that I will probably be enlisting on Could 11, I anxious for a few days about tips on how to speak about this.

I’ve been considering extra about Melody and BTOB lately. I looked for numerous pictures and clips of instances from BTOB’s debut to now, and laughed, reminisced, and was moved. And what I considered probably the most was that I need BTOB and Melodys to shortly get collectively to recreate that once more. You guys really feel the identical manner, proper? Since we’re all considering the identical factor, it would finally come true.

I actually don’t have any issues as a result of I’ve my reliable members and the strongest love within the universe from Melodys. I truly can’t look forward to the longer term forward.

I’ll return after rising into a good cooler man for Melody and BTOB and one that can make you extra proud. I hope all of you received’t fear and please be wholesome and comfortable whereas dreaming of the day we could be collectively. Like how Melody is the tune that’s all the time in my head, I’ll all the time be within your hearts.

Thanks and I like you.