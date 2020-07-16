BTOB’s Hyunsik To Share New Self-Composed Single During Military Service

BTOB’s Hyunsik has a present for followers whereas he’s within the navy!

On July 16, a teaser was revealed for Hyunsik’s new digital single “Remaining” (literal title). The track can be launched on July 21 at 6 p.m. KST by way of on-line music websites.

It’s been shared that Hyunsik personally composed, organized, and wrote the lyrics for the monitor on his personal. It is going to characteristic the mix of his charming low voice with the sound of the acoustic guitar that he performed himself for the track.

The brand new single is a present for BTOB’s followers Melody who’re lacking Hyunsik whereas he’s finishing up his obligatory navy service. Hyunsik enlisted again in Could.

Hyunsik made his solo debut final October with his self-composed mini album “RENDEZ-VOUS” and title monitor “Pricey Love.”

