BTOB’s Hyunsik, Yook Sungjae, And PENTAGON’s Jinho Enlist In The Military + Teammates Send Them Off With Hugs

May 11, 2020
BTOB’s Hyunsik and Yook Sungjae and PENTAGON’s Jinho enlisted within the navy immediately (Could 11).

Simply previous to his enlistment, Jinho posted new selfies of himself sporting his navy buzz lower on Twitter and wrote, “I’ll be again!! Don’t get sick, and take care. I like you.”

Hyunsik additionally took to his Instagram Tales to share a selfie and wrote, “I like you Melody.”

Hyunsik, Yook Sungjae, and Jinho every introduced their enlistment earlier this month. The three Dice Leisure artists will obtain fundamental navy coaching for 4 weeks earlier than serving as lively obligation troopers.

On enlistment day, the BTOB and PENTAGON members accompanied Hyunsik, Yook Sungjae, and Jinho to the Nonsan Military Coaching Middle in South Chungcheong Province.

Watch movies of BTOB and PENTAGON every sending Hyunsik, Yook Sungjae, and Jinho off with hugs under.

Wishing all three idols a secure service!

High Middle Photograph Credit score: Xportsnews

Kim Diaz

Kim recently joined the team, and she writes for the Headline column of the website. She has done major in English, and a having a diploma in Journalism.

