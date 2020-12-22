BTOB’s Ilhoon Under Investigation For Suspicions Of Marijuana Use

Dice Leisure has issued an announcement confirming that BTOB’s Ilhoon is beneath investigation for suspicions of marijuana use.

On December 21, the outlet Channel A reported that Ilhoon had been caught by the police after utilizing marijuana. It was reported that the police have been capable of affirm by testimonies from accomplices and checking checking account exercise that Ilhoon used marijuana with acquaintances a number of instances from 4 to 5 years in the past till final 12 months.

As well as, it’s stated that drug parts have been detected by a hair follicle check. The police additionally reportedly secured proof that Ilhoon bought marijuana utilizing cryptocurrency as a substitute of money to evade the police. His case is claimed to have been forwarded to the prosecution in July.

Ilhoon is at the moment finishing up his necessary navy service after enlisting in Could of this 12 months, though he had initially been scheduled to enlist in March. Channel A issued an extra report stating that some are questioning whether or not the timing of his enlistment had been associated to the investigation.

Ilhoon’s company Dice Leisure informed Channel A, “We had no information that Ilhoon had been caught utilizing marijuana. Though his enlistment had been set for March, it was delayed as a result of COVID-19 pandemic.”

In a while December 21, Dice Leisure launched the next assertion:

Hiya, that is Dice Leisure. We checked with Ilhoon himself concerning the information report as we speak, and we confirmed that he has been summoned by the investigative company and is beneath investigation for suspicions of smoking marijuana, because the report stated. We really feel a deep sense of accountability for having induced fear to so many individuals. We are going to do the whole lot that’s required of us in order that he can faithfully adjust to the continuing investigation. We as soon as once more apologize for inflicting concern to so many individuals.

