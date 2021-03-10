BTS (*10*) 1st Korean Group To Make The Top 10 Of IFPI’s Annual Global Digital Single Chart

BTS’s “Dynamite” scored a spot within the Top 10 of IFPI’s 2020 Global Digital Single Chart!

On March 9, the Worldwide Federation of the Phonographic Trade (IFPI) introduced its annual Global Digital Single Chart for final 12 months, with “Dynamite” taking No. 10. The chart is measured based mostly on success on all digital codecs, together with single monitor downloads and streams on each paid subscription providers and ad-supported platforms.

That is the primary time BTS has ranked on the record, they usually’re the primary Korean group to take action. The solely different all-Korean act to chart on the rating is PSY, who took No. 3 for 2012 with “Gangnam Model.”

In line with Billboard, IFPI’s Top 10 Global Digital Singles of 2020 based mostly on subscription stream equivalents worldwide are:

1. The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights” (2.72 billion)

2. Tones and I – “Dance Monkey” (2.34 billion)

3. Roddy Ricch – “The Field” (1.67 billion)

4. Saint Jhn – “Roses” (1.64 billion)

5. Dua Lipa – “Don’t Begin Now” (1.62 billion)

6. Future (feat. Drake) – “Life Is Good” (1.57 billion)

7. Xiao Zhan – “Made To Love” (1.48 billion)

8. DaBaby (feat. Roddy Ricch) – “Rockstar” (1.45 billion)

9. Billie Eilish – “Dangerous Man” (1.36 billion)

10. BTS – “Dynamite” (1.28 billion)

It was additionally introduced final week that BTS is IFPI’s Global Recording Artist of the 12 months for 2020. This made them the primary Asian artist to take No. 1 on the record, which ranks artists based mostly on worldwide recognition throughout digital and bodily music codecs. IFPI’s album charts come out later this week.

Congratulations to BTS!

