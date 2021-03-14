BTS’ 10 Top Moments of 2020 That Brought Them to the Grammys

Even in a pandemic yr like no different, the Okay-pop group BTS — and their fandom like no different — has managed to make record-breaking strides, pushing the boundaries of what a band singing primarily in a non-English language can accomplish in the U.S. music trade, whereas lifting the spirits of hundreds of thousands of followers with hopeful lyrics at a darkish time. Their prowess shall be on show once more in full power at the Grammy Awards on Sunday, the place BTS is about to carry out.

The group has already notched new achievements in simply the first few months of this yr, changing into the first Asian act named by IFPI as World Recording Artist of the Yr. Final week, IFPI additionally topped BTS’ album “Map of the Soul: 7” as the first-ever winner of its new World Album All Format chart, which tracks the best-selling information of the yr throughout all consumption varieties.

Followers shall be watching expectantly to see whether or not the group, who starred on Selection’s cowl final yr, take house gold this weekend in the race for greatest pop duo/group efficiency.

In no specific however roughly chronological order, right here’s a glance again at some of their band milestones from the previous yr main up to this weekend’s Grammy stage.

“Black Swan” Soared to the Top

The primary single from “Map of the Soul: 7,” “Black Swan” dropped on Jan. 17 final yr to pave the manner for BTS’ hotly anticipated fourth Korean-language album. Propelled by social-media motion from BTS’ world legions of followers, identified collectively as ARMY, the music went on by summer season to hit Number one on iTunes in 104 nations, greater than every other music in historical past — beating out Adele’s “Good day,” which had beforehand held the document for nearly 5 years.

Giving Again Large

Final week, BTS introduced that it will lengthen its ongoing “LOVE MYSELF” UNICEF marketing campaign to remove violence towards kids, pledging to donate an extra $1 million in addition to a portion of proceeds from their “Love Myself” merch and “Love Your self” album to the trigger. The marketing campaign has raised almost $3 million since its begin in 2017.

Their latest UNICEF dedication is simply the newest step of their efforts to give again.

At the peak of social justice protests sparked by the loss of life of Minneapolis’ George Floyd in June, Selection broke the information that BTS and its administration firm Large Hit Leisure had quietly donated $1 million to Black Lives Matter. Inside the subsequent 25 hours, followers organized to match the donation with an extra $1 million. “It was a choice we considered very rigorously: What might we do, as half of our general message of talking out towards prejudice and violence?,” group member RM instructed Selection in October, explaining their rationale.

In June, BTS and Large Hit additionally donated $1 million to Crew Nation, Stay Nation’s marketing campaign to help live-entertainment employees affected by the pandemic.

NPR Tiny Desk Live performance

It solely took 25 minutes for BTS to break NPR’s sequence document for many first-day YouTube views with their first Tiny Desk Live performance in September. The clip garnered greater than 6 million streams in simply 24 hours. Unable to journey to the group’s Washington, D.C. headquarters, the band sang intimate renditions of “Save Me,” “Spring Day” and “Dynamite” whereas perched on stools amidst rows of vinyl in a Seoul document store, backed by a dwell band.

“The mainstream American market had been a troublesome nut for the band to crack. Seems like all it took was a bit of dynamite,” remarked NPR host Mary Louise Kelly in a recap of the present, calling it “a reminder that BTS has arrived” — as if the world wanted one other.

(*10*)

“Dynamite” Proves Dynamite

The upbeat disco funk monitor “Dynamite,” BTS’s first solely English-language music, hit in late August with a bang. It debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Sizzling 100, making BTS the first Korean group to prime the chart. It additionally topped Spotify’s streaming rankings to nab the greatest opening day for any music final yr on the platform, beating Taylor Swift’s “Cardigan.” Its music video set information as nicely, changing into YouTube’s video with the most streams in its first 24 hours of all time, with 101.1 million performs on day one.

“Dynamite” wasn’t initially half of the band’s plans, however in the midst of the pandemic, the group stated they wished to ship out one thing constructive for followers to get pleasure from. “It simply made us really feel good after we heard it,” RM defined earlier than its debut. “We actually wished to share this power with the followers as quickly as doable.”

Weeklong Takeover of “The Tonight Present with Jimmy Fallon”

Apparently shutting down New York’s Grand Central Station with scores of back-up dancers, a marching band, and Jimmy Fallon in tow to carry out “ON” wasn’t sufficient for the boys. They returned to “The Tonight Present” in October for an unprecedented week-long takeover that had the program’s official twitter bleeding purple hearts.

“We love having BTS on the present,” Fallon stated at the time. “You simply know they’re going to go above and past to make their efficiency unforgettable.”

File-Breaking Live performance Stay-Streams

By no means a gaggle to sit nonetheless, BTS managed to hold their live shows alive, regardless of the cancellation of their deliberate 38-date “Map of the Soul” world tour final yr. With a savvy, high-production worth pivot to digital, they hosted “BangBangCon: The Stay” in June, a digital pay-per-view live performance to have fun the seventh anniversary of their debut. The occasion notched a Guinness World File for “most viewers for a music live performance live-stream” thanks to 756,000 followers from 107 nations who tuned of their 12-song set. Selection’s recap referred to as the digital occasion “the subsequent neatest thing to being there” in individual, noting that regardless of the boys’ distance from viewers, “one of BTS’ charms is their potential to make followers really feel valued and seen.”

The document didn’t final lengthy, although. Simply three months later, BTS broke it once more themselves. Their their two-day on-line live performance “Map of the Soul ON:E” introduced in 993,000 viewers from 191 nations and territories. With manufacturing prices reportedly some eight occasions that of “BangBangCon,” the full stage present was broadcast dwell with out an viewers from Seoul’s 15,000-seat KSPO Dome.

Large Hit IPO

Large Hit Leisure listed on the Korean inventory change October 15 with a $820 million providing, South Korea’s largest in three years. Although its inventory value has roller-coastered since an preliminary surge at its buying and selling debut, the preliminary IPO nonetheless made Large Hit founder and co-CEO Bang Si-hyuk the 14th richest individual in South Korea. Every of the seven BTS members had been additionally granted 68,385 shares, making them multi-millionaires in their very own proper. The corporate acknowledged final week that it’s in the course of of altering its title to HYBE Company.

Launch of “BE”

Regardless of COVID-19, BTS was in a position to put collectively their fifth Korean-language studio album, “BE,” which hit on Nov. 20. The album showcased the band members’ artistic skills, with Jungkook directing the video for the lead single “Life Goes On” and V stepping up as the LP’s visible director. The discharge made BTS the first group to concurrently hit No. 1 on the Artist 100, Sizzling 100 and Billboard 200 charts.

Not like “Dynamite,” “Life Goes On” featured the boys singing and rapping of their native Korean, making its rise to the prime of the charts much more spectacular, significantly contemplating it obtained little U.S. radio play.

Rising Public Profile

BTS’ rising world footprint has given the boys extra alternatives to act as inspirational ambassadors in areas past their music.

In June, they spoke at YouTube’s “Pricey Class of 2020” digital commencement occasion alongside Barack and Michelle Obama. In September, they spoke alongside Korea’s President Moon Jae In to kick off South Korea’s first annual Nationwide Youth Day. Days later, they made a particular video look at the digital U.N. Normal Meeting, providing up a speech about resilience in the face of uncertainty throughout the pandemic. In October, they had been awarded the Van Fleet Award for his or her position in selling U.S.-Korean cultural ties. To cap off a robust 2020, Time Journal named the group Entertainer of the Yr.

And whereas it might not be as formal an honor, Jungkook was final yr named Individuals Journal’s inaugural “Sexiest Worldwide Man,” hanging a coup for Asian male illustration.

A Historic Grammy Nomination

BTS grew to become the first Korean pop group to ever obtain a significant Grammy nomination thanks to “Dynamite” (the group was nominated for greatest album package deal in 2019). Their first nod is in the greatest pop duo/group efficiency class, the place they’ll compete towards collabs from pop heavyweights like Girl Gaga, Taylor Swift and Justin Bieber.

It gained’t be the first time they take the stage at the Grammy Awards, nevertheless. In 2019, they debuted briefly on-stage as award presenters, and final yr carried out alongside Lil Nas X. Nevertheless, after the present they reiterated their dream of successful a Grammy of their very own.

“We weren’t given a lot time” on stage, RM admitted in Korean. “We wished to do extra. I’d love to sing our music right here in the future. We hope to extra subsequent time, please.”

On Sunday, they’ll lastly get their probability.