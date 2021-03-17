BTS Achieves 1st-Ever U.S. Double-Platinum Certification With “Dynamite”

BTS has formally gone double platinum in the US for the very first time!

On March 17 native time, the Recording Trade Affiliation of America (RIAA) introduced that it had awarded BTS’s smash hit “Dynamite” three certifications on the identical time: as of right this moment, the tune has been licensed gold, platinum, and double platinum .

In keeping with the RIAA’s certification standards, a tune is licensed gold after it strikes 500,000 equal items, platinum after 1 million items, and double platinum after 2 million items.

“Dynamite” is now BTS’s first tune ever to earn a double-platinum certification in the US, in addition to their fourth to go platinum (following “MIC Drop,” “Boy With Luv,” and “IDOL“).

Congratulations to BTS on their superb achievement!

