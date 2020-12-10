BTS Achieves Gaon Triple Crown For November; NCT, EXO’s Kai, BLACKPINK, And More Top Weekly Charts

Gaon Chart has revealed its newest month-to-month and weekly chart rankings!

Month-to-month Album Chart

BTS formally earned a triple crown for November after topping three separate Gaon month-to-month charts: the bodily album chart, the general digital chart, and the streaming chart.

The group’s new album “BE (Deluxe Version)” entered the month-to-month album chart at No. 1, adopted by ENHYPEN’s “BORDER: DAY ONE” at No. 2, GOT7’s “Breath of Love : Final Piece” at No. 3, MONSTA X’s “Deadly Love” at No. 4, and TREASURE’s “THE FIRST STEP : CHAPTER THREE” at No. 5.

Weekly Album Chart

NCT’s “RESONANCE Pt. 2” debuted at No. 1 on the bodily album chart for the week of November 29 to December 5, whereas ENHYPEN’s “BORDER: DAY ONE” and GOT7’s “Breath of Love : Final Piece” made their respective debuts at No. 2 and No. 3. EXO’s Kai’s solo debut launch “KAI” entered the chart at No. 4, trailed by Henry’s “Journey” at No. 5.

Month-to-month Digital Chart + Streaming Chart

The highest 5 songs on the general digital chart and the streaming chart had been precisely the identical for November: BTS’s “Dynamite” topped each charts for the third consecutive month, adopted by Im Chang Jung’s “Love Ought to Not Be Harsh on You” at No. 2, BLACKPINK’s “Lovesick Ladies” at No. 3, Jang Beom June’s “Can’t Sleep” at No. 4, and B1A4’s Sandeul’s “Barely Tipsy” at No. 5.

Weekly Digital Chart

The highest 5 songs on this week’s total digital chart had been precisely the identical as final week: “Present Me the Cash 9” rappers Miranni, Munchman, Khundi Panda, and MUSHVENOM’s hit collaboration “VVS” (that includes JUSTHIS and produced by GroovyRoom) remained No. 1, whereas BTS’s “Dynamite” and “Life Goes On” held onto their spots at No. 2 and No. 3 respectively. Jang Beom June’s “Can’t Sleep” maintained its place at No. 4, and Im Chang Jung’s “Love Ought to Not Be Harsh on You” rounded out the highest 5.

Weekly Streaming Chart

Miranni, Munchman, Khundi Panda, and MUSHVENOM’s “VVS” additionally continued to prime the streaming chart this week, with BTS’s “Dynamite” at No. 2 and Jang Beom June’s “Can’t Sleep” at No. 3. BTS’s “Life Goes On” rose to No. 4 on this week’s chart, and Im Chang Jung’s “Love Ought to Not Be Harsh on You” got here in at No. 5.

Month-to-month Obtain Chart

Im Younger Woong’s “HERO” topped the digital obtain chart for November, adopted by BTS’s “Life Goes On” at No. 2 and Ha Sung Woon‘s “Forbidden Island” at No. 3. Im Younger Woong additionally claimed No. 4 on the month-to-month chart along with his track “Belief in Me,” whereas SHINee’s Taemin rounded out the highest 5 along with his solo monitor “IDEA.”

Weekly Obtain Chart

EXO’s Kai topped this week’s digital obtain chart along with his solo debut monitor “Mmmh.” GOT7’s new title monitor “LAST PIECE” entered the chart at No. 2, whereas BTS’s “Life Goes On” held onto its spot at No. 3. Kim Jae Hwan’s collaboration with Bunny and Guys, “At Each Second,” debuted at No. 4 on the chart, trailed by Im Younger Woong’s “HERO” at No. 5.

Month-to-month Social Chart

BLACKPINK efficiently defended their place at No. 1 on Gaon’s “Social Chart 2.0” for the seventh month in a row, adopted by BTS at No. 2, Im Younger Woong at No. 3, and Yang Joon Il at No. 4. Lastly, SM Leisure’s new lady group aespa made their debut on the month-to-month chart at No. 5.

Weekly Social Chart

BLACKPINK additionally topped the weekly “Social Chart 2.0,” with BTS and Im Younger Woong sustaining their positions at No. 2 and No. 3 respectively. Yang Joon Il got here in at No. 4, and Kim Ho Joong rounded out the highest 5 for the week.

Supply (1)