BTS Achieves New Personal Best Rankings As “Dynamite” Debuts In Top 10 Of Charts In United Kingdom And Germany

BTS has achieved their highest debuts but on singles charts within the United Kingdom and Germany!

On August 28 native time, Official UK Charts introduced that BTS’s new English-language single “Dynamite” has debuted on the singles chart at No. 3. That is their highest charting track up to now and their first ever Top 10 single. BTS’s earlier highest peak on the chart was No. 13, which they achieved with “Boy With Luv” that includes Halsey in April 2019.

“Dynamite” earned 50,200 chart gross sales this week, that are composed of 5.Three million streams and 22,000 downloads.

Official Charts shares that BTS stated, “We really feel humbled and honored to have earned a brand new private finest on the UK Official Singles Chart.” They went on to say, “Initially, we give all credit score to ARMY—with out their assist and love from day one, we wouldn’t have come this far.”

BTS added, “Dynamite was created within the hopes of bringing some vibrant vitality that the world wants proper now greater than ever. If it made one particular person happier, then that’s greater than sufficient for us.”

In the meantime, “Dynamite” grabs No. eight on Germany’s Offizielle Deutsche Charts for singles. That is the primary time a BTS single has entered the Top 10 in Germany, and their newest monitor “ON” peaked at No. 36.

The United Kingdom and Germany are two of the world’s 5 largest music markets. The scores achieved by “Dynamite” in its first week within the remaining three nations (the United States, Japan, and France) haven’t but been introduced.

Congratulations to BTS!

Supply (1)