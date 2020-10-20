BTS Achieves New Record As “Dynamite” MV Reaches 500 Million Views

BTS’s “Dynamite” is now the quickest Korean group MV to achieve 500 million views!

On October 20 at roughly 9 a.m. KST, the music video for “Dynamite” surpassed 500 million views on YouTube. “Dynamite” was launched on August 21 at 1 p.m. KST, which means that it took 59 days and 20 hours to achieve the milestone.

This breaks the earlier report for quickest Korean group MV to achieve 500 million views, which was held by BLACKPINK’s “How You Like That” at two months and 12 days.

That is additionally BTS’s tenth music video to hit 500 million views, after “DNA,” “Fireplace,” “Pretend Love,” “MIC Drop (Steve Aoki Remix),” “IDOL,” “Dope,” “Boy With Luv,” “Blood Sweat & Tears,” and “Save Me.”

Congratulations to BTS! Try the MV for “Dynamite” once more under: