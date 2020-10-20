General News

BTS Achieves New Record As “Dynamite” MV Reaches 500 Million Views

October 20, 2020
1 Min Read

BTS’s “Dynamite” is now the quickest Korean group MV to achieve 500 million views!

On October 20 at roughly 9 a.m. KST, the music video for “Dynamite” surpassed 500 million views on YouTube. “Dynamite” was launched on August 21 at 1 p.m. KST, which means that it took 59 days and 20 hours to achieve the milestone.

This breaks the earlier report for quickest Korean group MV to achieve 500 million views, which was held by BLACKPINK’s “How You Like That” at two months and 12 days.

That is additionally BTS’s tenth music video to hit 500 million views, after “DNA,” “Fireplace,” “Pretend Love,” “MIC Drop (Steve Aoki Remix),” “IDOL,” “Dope,” “Boy With Luv,” “Blood Sweat & Tears,” and “Save Me.”

Congratulations to BTS! Try the MV for “Dynamite” once more under:

How does this text make you are feeling?

About the author

View All Posts

Kim Diaz

Kim recently joined the team, and she writes for the Headline column of the website. She has done major in English, and a having a diploma in Journalism.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Contact us

If you’d like to send us some feedback, would like to advertise with us at TheBulletinTime
 or Press Release, just send an email to thebulletintime @ gmail.com
. And, we will get back to you shortly.