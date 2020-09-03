BTS Achieves Quadruple Crown On Gaon Weekly Charts With “Dynamite”

BTS has swept this week’s Gaon charts with their newest hit!

On September 3, Gaon Chart formally introduced that BTS had earned a quadruple crown for the week of August 23 to August 29 after topping 4 separate charts with their new single “Dynamite.”

“Dynamite” claimed No. 1 on this week’s total digital chart, streaming chart, digital obtain chart, and BGM chart (which tracks the songs that folks buy to make use of as background music for his or her blogs and KakaoTalk profiles).

Congratulations to BTS on their spectacular achievement!

Take a look at the highest 5 for every of the most recent Gaon charts under:

Album Chart

Starship Leisure’s rookie boy group CRAVITY topped this week’s bodily album chart with “HIDEOUT: THE NEW DAY WE STEP INTO,” which entered the chart at No. 1.

ATEEZ’s “ZERO : FEVER Half.1,” which beforehand debuted at No. 1 on the chart, climbed again as much as No. 2 this week. MCND’s “EARTH AGE” made its debut at No. 3, adopted by DreamCatcher’s “Dystopia : Lose Myself,” which stayed robust at No. 4. Lastly, ONF’s “SPIN OFF” rose six spots within the rankings to say No. 5 for the week.

Total Digital Chart

BTS’s “Dynamite” rose to No. 1 on this week’s total digital chart, dethroning SSAK3’s “Seaside Once more,” which fell to No. 2 after 5 consecutive weeks at No. 1. Jessi’s “NUNU NANA” got here in at No. 3, trailed by MAMAMOO’s Hwasa‘s “Maria” at No. 4. Park Jin Younger’s duet with Sunmi, “When We Disco,” rounded out the highest 5 for the week.

Obtain Chart

BTS’s “Dynamite” remained No. 1 on the digital obtain chart for the second consecutive week, whereas Kim Jae Hwan’s new single “I’m Not Okay” entered the chart at No. 2 and Park Jin Younger’s “When We Disco” held onto its spot at No. 3.

BLACKPINK’s new collaboration with Selena Gomez, “Ice Cream,” debuted at No. Four on this week’s chart, whereas Tremendous Junior’s Kyuhyun‘s new OST “The Second My Coronary heart” debuted at No. 5.

Streaming Chart

BTS’s “Dynamite” additionally shot as much as No. 1 on this week’s streaming chart, adopted by SSAK3’s “Seaside Once more” at No. 2, Jessi’s “NUNU NANA” at No. 3, Hwasa’s “Maria” at No. 4, and BLACKPINK’s “How You Like That” at No. 5.

Social Chart

BLACKPINK continued their reign over Gaon’s Social Chart 2.zero for the 14th consecutive week, whereas BTS maintained their place at No. 2. Yang Joon Il rose to No. Three this week, whereas trot singers Kim Ho Joong and Im Younger Woong got here in at No. Four and No. 5 respectively.

