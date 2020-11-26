BTS Achieves Quintuple Crown After Sweeping Gaon Weekly Charts

BTS has dominated the most recent Gaon weekly charts!

On November 26, Gaon Chart formally introduced that BTS had earned a quintuple crown after sweeping at least 5 charts for the week of November 15 to 21.

Not solely did BTS’s new album “BE (Deluxe Version)” and its title monitor “Life Goes On” debut at No. 1 on the bodily album chart and the digital obtain chart respectively, however the group’s long-running hit “Dynamite” remained No. 1 on each the general digital chart and the streaming chart for the fourth consecutive week.

Moreover, BTS returned to No. 1 on Gaon’s Social Chart 2.0 for the primary time since Could, which means that they topped 5 separate charts this week.

Congratulations to BTS on their spectacular achievement!

Try the highest 5 for every of the most recent Gaon charts under:

Album Chart

BTS’s “BE (Deluxe Version)” entered the bodily album chart at No. 1 this week, adopted by WOODZ (Cho Seung Youn)’s “WOOPS!” at No. 2 and BTOB 4U’s “INSIDE” at No. 3. MONSTA X’s “Deadly Love,” which beforehand debuted at No. 1 on the chart, climbed again as much as No. 4 this week, with CNBLUE’s “RE-CODE” rounding out the highest 5.

Obtain Chart

BTS swept the highest six spots on this week’s digital obtain chart with songs from their new album “BE.” Their title monitor “Life Goes On” debuted at No. 1 on the chart, “Blue & Gray” at No. 2, “Fly To My Room” at No. 3, “Keep” at No. 4, “Telepathy” at No. 5, and “Dis-ease” at No. 6.

Total Digital Chart + Streaming Chart

The highest 5 songs on the general digital chart and the streaming chart had been precisely the identical this week: BTS’s “Dynamite” topped each charts for the fourth consecutive week, with Im Chang Jung’s “Love Ought to Not Be Harsh on You” at No. 2, Jang Beom June’s “Can’t Sleep” at No. 3, BLACKPINK’s “Lovesick Women” at No. 4, and B1A4’s Sandeul’s “Barely Tipsy” at No. 5.

Social Chart

BTS rose to No. 1 on Gaon’s Social Chart 2.0 this week, adopted by BLACKPINK at No. 2, Im Younger Woong at No. 3, and Yang Joon Il at No. 4. Lastly, SM Leisure’s new woman group aespa made a robust debut on the chart at No. 5.

Supply (1)