BTS Album ‘BE’ Intended as Message of Hope in Difficult Year

Ok-pop superstars BTS will launch a brand new album “BE (Deluxe Version)” afterward Friday.

The announcement was made at an internet press convention that was live-streamed through YouTube and the Massive Hit Labels channel. The dwell stream kicked off with a video of the band members submitting previous and checking themselves in a mirror.

That led in to an in-person press convention from Korea – with band member Suga lacking. He was mentioned to be recovering from a current process.

RM mentioned that the album had been deliberate earlier than the discharge of hit single “Dynamite” and that it was revamped a interval of a number of months. The album was made in “a collaborative course of with followers,” RM mentioned. “All of us discovered find out how to use new cameras.”

“The title ‘Be’ is verb, it’s a very open idea,” mentioned Jimin, who took on the function of music venture supervisor. “In our discussions ‘life goes on’ got here up as a recurring concept.”

“Life Goes On” can also be the title of the album’s opening observe. RM mentioned it shared the identical roots as “Dynamite,” however was “a bit of extra weighty, honest and gentle.”

Band member V was assigned as visible director for the album venture. RM supplied the concept of taking pictures of their rooms and utilizing that as half of the bundle.

Pre-orders for the brand new album started on Sept. 28. It was beforehand introduced that the album’s lead single could be “Life Goes On” and that the observe would have its first efficiency on the American Music Awards on Nov. 22.

The album is the group’s fifth Korean-language album, and the second of 2020, after dropping “Map of the Soul 7” in February.

It has been a busy yr for the group, regardless of the disruption of the COVID-19 pandemic, which curtailed their live performance tour. Latest single “Dynamite” reached the primary spot on the Billboard Sizzling 100 chart.

“The pandemic unexpectedly put quite a bit of our unique plans to a halt. Nevertheless it supplied us a possibility to step again and deal with ourselves as effectively as our music. We mirrored the feelings that we felt throughout this unprecedented interval into this album. We have been additionally capable of take a step additional by taking roles in general manufacturing, such as idea improvement, composition and visible design,” Jimin advised Rolling Stone India.