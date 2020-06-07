BTS And Big Hit Donate $1 Million To Black Lives Matter

After exhibiting their help for the Black Lives Matter motion earlier this week, BTS and their company Big Hit Leisure have now made a considerable donation to the trigger.

On June 6 native time, Big Hit Leisure confirmed that BTS and the company had donated $1 million to Black Lives Matter.

In keeping with a report by Selection, BTS and Big Hit are “not anticipated to touch upon the donation.”

Earlier this week, BTS expressed their help for the Black Lives Matter motion via a publish on their official Twitter account, stating, “We stand in opposition to racial discrimination. We condemn violence. You, I, and all of us have the correct to be revered. We’ll stand collectively.”

GOT7’s Yugyeom and Mark, DAY6’s Jae, Heize, Jay Park, and pH-1 have additionally beforehand made donations in help of the motion.

