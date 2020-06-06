BTS and Big Hit Entertainment Donate $1 Million to Black Lives Matter – Variety

After Okay-pop titans BTS said their solidarity with #BlackLivesMatter this week, declaring “we stand collectively” towards racial discrimination, the group and its Korean report label are making an extra dedication: BTS and Big Hit Entertainment have donated $1 million to Black Lives Matter, a rep for Big Hit confirms to Variety.

The donation was transferred earlier this week, with Black Lives Matter confirming receipt to Big Hit on Friday. BTS and Big Hit aren’t anticipated to touch upon the donation; a rep for Black Lives Matter didn’t instantly reply to Variety’s request for remark.

The pledge comes on the finish of every week that has seen many musicians and others name upon the music trade exhibit assist for the black group, which it has made strikes to do with “Blackout Tuesday” — June 2, a day through which many firms paused the workday to talk about and strategize — and donations. Warner Music and its major proprietor Len Blavatnik, in addition to Sony Music, have pledged $100 million every to social justice causes.

On Monday, June 1, The Weeknd requested others to step up after detailing his donation of $500,000 in direction of racial-justice initiatives. “Urging everybody with large pockets to give and give large,” he shared on Instagram. He adopted up with a selected request to the trade in a publish that featured the logos of Common Music Group, Sony Music, Warner Music, Spotify and Apple Music. “To my fellow revered trade companions and execs—nobody earnings off of black music greater than the labels and streaming companies,” he wrote. “I urge you to go large and public with yours this week. It could imply the world to me and the group for those who can be part of us.”

Associated Tales

Within the Okay-pop scene, a number of artists have supported the motion each as people and teams. Some stars have shared their private donations as nicely like Los Angeles native Mark Tuan of boy band GOT7 pledging $7,000 to the George Floyd Memorial fund, Korean-American rapper pH-1 donating $3,000 to Black Lives Matter, and a $1,000 donation to the Minnesota Freedom Fund from Jae of Okay-pop/rock outfit DAY6. BTS and Big Hit mark the primary within the Korean-pop trade to make a public group and label donation after the Might 25 loss of life of George Floyd sparked protests towards police violence throughout the nation.

Elsewhere, Jay Park and his Seoul-based hip-hop label H1GHR Music shared that their artists have collectively donated $21,000 to Black Lives Matter. Park, who’s signed with Roc Nation, donated $10,000 three days after George Floyd’s loss of life commenting that “numerous harmless unarmed folks dropping their lives and no person taking accountability or being held accountable.”

On Sunday, BTS will seem as a part of YouTube’s “Pricey Class of 2020” graduation occasion alongside Beyoncé, President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama. The occasion was rescheduled in observance of the memorial service celebrating the lifetime of George Floyd being held in Raeford, N.C. on June 6.