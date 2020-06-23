BTS and Big Hit Entertainment Donate $1 Million To Crew Nation – Variety

BTS and its administration firm Big Hit Entertainment have teamed as much as donate $1 million to Crew Nation, Stay Nation’s marketing campaign to assist live-entertainment personnel impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. The group had anticipated to be on tour for a lot of this 12 months, so the transfer is a approach to assist the individuals who would have performed an enormous function in making their exhibits occur. Based on the announcement, “This is among the largest artist donations that has been raised for the Crew Nation fund since its conception.”

BTS additionally quietly donated $1 million to Black Lives Matter earlier this month.

Crew Nation was launched in March with an preliminary $5 million donation, which it promised to match as much as an extra $5 million given by artists, followers and staff, greenback for greenback. The fund offers a one-time grant of $1,000 to crew members who make 50% or extra of their earnings from reside performances.

Over 70 reside live performance crew members who have been initially scheduled to work at BTS’ concert events earlier than the postponement (or cancellation) as a result of COVID-19 have obtained funding up to now, 20% of whom are veteran crews who’ve labored in reside efficiency trade for over 16 years. This contribution will assist support 1,000 reside live performance crews to obtain aid, in line with the announcement. All nationalities, together with Koreans, can apply for the Crew Nation fund.

“If it weren’t for COVID-19, we might have been fortunately touring internationally with lots of our reside live performance crews by now,” mentioned BTS. “We’re conscious that a number of communities need assistance as a result of COVID-19, and we wished to assist the music trade crews by making a donation. We hope to fulfill once more on stage very quickly.”

Based on Big Hit’s World CEO Lenzo Yoon, “It is rather unlucky that the music trade has to undergo such troublesome time in the intervening time,” and added “we hope our contribution to Crew Nation might assist assist many reside live performance crews world wide.”