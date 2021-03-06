BTS And Big Hit Renew Commitment To “Love Myself” Campaign With UNICEF And Pledge $1 Million Donation

BTS and their company Big Hit Leisure have renewed their partnership with UNICEF to be able to assist finish international violence and neglect, in addition to encourage younger folks’s vanity and well-being.

In 2017, BTS and their company joined palms with UNICEF to create the “LOVE MYSELF” marketing campaign, which goals to pursue love and a greater place to stay for everybody. Since then, the marketing campaign has raised $2.98 million to assist UNICEF in its mission to finish violence towards kids and younger folks. It has unfold messages of hope and kindness to younger folks all over the world and helped them share their very own tales of violence and bullying.

On March 5, UNICEF unveiled a video that options BTS sharing their pledge to proceed their “LOVE MYSELF” marketing campaign. The group and their company are renewing their dedication till 2022. On high of that, their unique joint marketing campaign with the Korean Committee for UNICEF is now increasing to be a three-way settlement together with UNICEF headquarters.

UNICEF has shared that as a part of the renewed international partnership, BTS and Big Hit will donate over $1 million to the Korean Committee for UNICEF, in addition to proceeds from the sale of their “Love Myself” merchandise and a portion of the earnings from gross sales of their “Love Your self” album sequence.

Chief RM mentioned, “It looks as if yesterday that we held our signing ceremony and commenced the ‘LOVE MYSELF’ marketing campaign, and to suppose that it has been operating for 4 years makes me recall that second in 2017.”

“We’re extraordinarily moved and grateful that our ‘LOVE MYSELF’ marketing campaign, which started with small steps, is now being elevated to an excellent larger partnership,” he mentioned. “We additionally strove to ‘LOVE MYSELF,’ and I feel we as a crew and as people grew as nicely.”

Try the members’ feedback within the video with English subtitles under!

