BTS And BLACKPINK Grab Nominations For 2020 MTV Europe Music Awards

The 2020 MTV Europe Music Awards (EMAs) introduced its nominees!

BTS has obtained 5 nominations this yr, and BLACKPINK took three. Woman Gaga, who scored seven nods, is main general because the artist with probably the most nominations, and BTS and Justin Bieber are each runner-ups with 5 every.

BTS’s “Dynamite” is up for Greatest Music, alongside DaBaby’s “Rockstar” that includes Roddy Ricch, Dua Lipa’s “Don’t Begin Now,” Woman Gaga and Ariana Grande’s “Rain on Me,” Roddy Ricch’s “The Field,” and The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights.”

BTS is nominated for Greatest Pop, with fellow nominees together with Dua Lipa, Harry Kinds, Justin Bieber, Katy Perry, Woman Gaga, and Little Combine.

The Greatest Fan award nominees embody BTS, BLACKPINK, Ariana Grande, Justin Bieber, Woman Gaga, and Taylor Swift.

BTS and BLACKPINK are nominated for the Greatest Group award, alongside 5 Seconds of Summer season, Chloe x Halle, CNCO, and Little Combine.

BTS has additionally scored a nomination for Greatest Digital Reside, with the MTV EMAs describing the occasion as “Map of the Soul Live performance Reside Stream.” This can be referring to their upcoming “BTS MAP OF THE SOUL ON:E” on-line live performance, which takes place on October 10 and 11. Their fellow nominees are J Balvin, Katy Perry, Little Combine, Maluma, and Publish Malone.

BLACKPINK and Selena Gomez’s “Ice Cream” scores a nod for Greatest Collaboration. Fellow nominees are Cardi B’s “WAP” that includes Megan Thee Stallion, DaBaby’s “Rockstar” that includes Roddy Ricch, Justin Bieber’s “Intentions” that includes Quavo, Karol G’s “Tusa” that includes Nicki Minaj, Woman Gaga and Ariana Grande’s “Rain on Me,” and Sam Smith and Demi Lovato’s “I’m Prepared.”

Final yr, BTS gained the Greatest Group, Greatest Reside, and Greatest Followers awards from the MTV EMAs. In addition they gained Greatest Group and Greatest Followers in 2018, they usually took the Greatest Korean Act award again in 2015.

The 2020 MTV EMAs will air globally on MTV on November 8. Voting is open till November 2 on the official web site.

