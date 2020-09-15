BTS And BLACKPINK Land Top 10 Spots On Billboard’s New Global 200 Charts

BTS and BLACKPINK have grabbed excessive ranks on Billboard’s new charts that rank songs primarily based on worldwide streaming and gross sales!

On September 14, Billboard and MRC introduced that they’ve launched two new weekly charts to rank the most well-liked tracks globally: the Billboard Global 200 chart and the Billboard Global Excl. U.S. chart.

Each charts are primarily based on gross sales and streaming knowledge from greater than 200 territories, and the rankings are decided by a weighted formulation that mixes official-only streams on each subscription and ad-supported tiers of main digital platforms with downloads from main on-line music retailers around the globe.

The primary charts replicate knowledge from the monitoring week of September Four to September 10. Whereas the complete rankings might be introduced on September 15, the highest 10 on every of the inaugural charts have been revealed.

“WAP” by Cardi B that includes Megan Thee Stallion takes No. 1 on the primary ever Global 200 chart, with 100.9 million world streams and 23,000 world downloads for the monitoring week.

BTS’s “Dynamite” grabs No. 2 on the Global 200, after racking up 83.Four million streams and 36,000 downloads. This makes “WAP” the most-streamed title for the week globally, whereas “Dynamite” was the top-selling observe around the globe.

BLACKPINK and Selena Gomez’s “Ice Cream” lands No. Eight on the Global 200.

The Global 200 prime 10 is as follows:

1. Cardi B’s “WAP” that includes Megan Thee Stallion

2. BTS’s “Dynamite”

3. 24kGoldn’s “Temper”

4. Maluma’s “Hawai”

5. Drake’s “Chortle Now Cry Later” that includes Lil Durk

6. Jawsh 685 and Jason Derulo’s “Savage Love (Laxed – Siren Beat)”

7. The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights”

8. BLACKPINK and Selena Gomez’s “Ice Cream”

9. DaBaby’s “Rockstar” that includes Roddy Wealthy

10. Harry Kinds’s “Watermelon Sugar”

Over on the Global 200 Excl. U.S. chart, Maluma’s “Hawai” grabs No. 1 (85.Three million streams and 1,000 bought in territories exterior the USA) whereas BTS’s “Dynamite” takes No. 2 (70.9 million streams and 15,000 bought). “WAP” is No. Three with 54.6 million streams and 6,000 bought. BLACKPINK and Selena Gomez’s “Ice Cream” is available in No. 6.

The Global 200 Excl. U.S. prime 10 is as follows:

1. Maluma’s “Hawai”

2. BTS’s “Dynamite”

3. Cardi B’s “WAP” that includes Megan Thee Stallion

4. 24kGoldn’s “Temper”

5. Jawsh 685 and Jason Derulo’s “Savage Love (Laxed – Siren Beat)”

6. BLACKPINK and Selena Gomez’s “Ice Cream”

7. The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights”

8. Sech’s “Relation”

9. Harry Kinds’s “Watermelon Sugar”

10. Ozuna’s “Caramelo”

Congratulations to BTS and BLACKPINK!

Supply (1) (2)