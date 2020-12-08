BTS And BLACKPINK Make Rolling Stone’s “The 50 Best Songs Of 2020” List

BTS and BLACKPINK had been the one Korean artists to make Rolling Stone’s “The 50 Best Songs of 2020” listing.

On December 7 native time, the American popular culture journal revealed its annual picks for the 50 greatest songs of the yr.

BLACKPINK got here in on the listing at No. 13 with “Ice Cream,” their summer time collaboration with Selena Gomez that was additionally included of their eight-track “THE ALBUM.” Rolling Stone mentions the co-writing credit score from Ariana Grande and describes it as a “energy transfer on the American airwaves” from “the Korean girl-group queens.”

BTS’s “Dynamite” got here in on the listing at No. 7, their first all-English single launched in August that was additionally included on their newest album “BE.” Rolling Stone mentions how “Dynamite” made historical past by giving BTS their first No. 1 on the Billboard Scorching 100 (additionally a primary for an all-Korean act), and describes the only as “unmistakably the sound of BTS, tapping into the spirit of Eighties disco,” and highlights Jungkook’s opening strains (wherein he name-drops the phrases ‘Rolling Stone’).

BTS additionally beforehand made Rolling Stone’s listing of the “The 50 Best Albums of 2020” with “Map of the Soul: 7.”

