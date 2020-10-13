BTS And BLACKPINK Take Over Top 3 On Billboard’s Global 200 Charts

BTS and BLACKPINK dominated the highest spots on Billboard’s international 200 charts!

Final month, Billboard launched the Billboard Global 200 chart and the Billboard Global Excl. U.S. chart, two charts that rank the most well-liked tracks globally. Each charts are based mostly on gross sales and streaming knowledge from greater than 200 territories, and the rankings are decided by a weighted method that mixes official-only streams on each subscription and ad-supported tiers of main digital platforms with downloads from main on-line music retailers all over the world.

The charts dated October 17 mirror knowledge from the week of October 2 to October 8.

On the Global 200 chart, Jawsh 685, Jason Derulo, and BTS’s “Savage Love (Laxed – Siren Beat)” soars to the highest after rating at No. 8 the earlier week. Global streams for the observe rose 90 p.c from the week previous to 77.5 million streams, whereas international downloads for the week are at 62,000. BLACKPINK’s “Lovesick Women” takes the No. 2 spot and is adopted by BTS’s “Dynamite” at No. 3.

The Global 200 prime 10 is as follows:

Jawsh 685, Jason Derulo, and BTS’s “Savage Love (Laxed – Siren Beat)” BLACKPINK’s “Lovesick Women” BTS’s “Dynamite” Cardi B’s “WAP” that includes Megan Thee Stallion 24kGoldn’s “Temper” that includes iann dior Web Cash and Gunna’s “Lemonade” that includes Don Toliver and NAV Maluma’s “Hawái” Justin Bieber’s “Holy” that includes Probability the Rapper 21 Savage and Metro Boomin’s “Runnin” 21 Savage and Metro Boomin’s “Mr. Proper Now” that includes Drake

Billboard beforehand defined that BTS is listed as a billed act for “Savage Love (Laxed – Siren Beat)” as a result of the observe’s total exercise within the monitoring week favored the variations with all three artists.

On the Global 200 Excl. U.S. chart, which relies on knowledge from territories excluding america, BLACKPINK’s “Lovesick Women” achieves No. 1 with 114 million streams and 17,000 downloads. BTS’s Dynamite” grabs No. 2, and their music Savage Love (Laxed – Siren Beat)” with Jawsh 685 and Jason Derulo is available in third.

The Global 200 Excl. U.S. prime 10 is as follows:

BLACKPINK’s “Lovesick Women” BTS’s “Dynamite” Jawsh 685, Jason Derulo, and BTS’s “Savage Love (Laxed – Siren Beat)” 24kGoldn’s “Temper” that includes iann dior Maluma’s “Hawái” Cardi B’s “WAP” that includes Megan Thee Stallion Web Cash and Gunna’s “Lemonade” that includes Don Toliver & NAV The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights” Sech, Daddy Yankee, and J Balvin’s “Relación” that includes ROSALÍA and Farruko Justin Bieber’s “Holy” that includes Probability the Rapper

Congratulations, BTS and BLACKPINK!

