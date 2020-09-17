BTS And SHINee’s Taemin Achieve Double Crowns On Gaon Weekly Charts

BTS and SHINee’s Taemin have swept the most recent Gaon weekly charts!

On September 17, Gaon Chart introduced that each BTS and Taemin had formally earned double crowns for the week of September 6 to September 12 after topping two separate charts every.

BTS topped each the general digital chart and the streaming chart for the third consecutive week with their newest hit “Dynamite,” which remained No. 1 on each charts.

In the meantime, along with topping this week’s bodily album chart together with his third solo album “By no means Gonna Dance Once more : Act 1,” Taemin additionally claimed No. 1 on the digital obtain chart together with his new title monitor “Felony.”

Lastly, BLACKPINK continued their reign at No. 1 on Gaon’s Social Chart 2.zero for the 16th week in a row.

Congratulations to the entire artists!

Try the highest 5 for every of this week’s charts under:

Album Chart

Taemin’s “By no means Gonna Dance Once more : Act 1” debuted at No. 1 on the weekly bodily album chart, whereas Tremendous Junior D&E’s “BAD BLOOD” held onto its spot at No. 2 for the second week in a row. Oh My Lady’s YooA’s solo debut mini album “Bon Voyage” entered the chart at No. 3, adopted by TREASURE’s “THE FIRST STEP : CHAPTER ONE” at No. Four and Wonho’s “Half.1 Love Synonym (#1) Proper for Me” at No. 5.

Obtain Chart

Taemin’s “Felony” debuted at No. 1 on this week’s digital obtain chart, with BTS’s “Dynamite” staying robust at No. 3. In the meantime, trot singer Kim Ho Joong claimed three out of the highest 5 spots on this week’s chart: his music “I’m Alive Due to You” entered the chart at No. 2 this week, trailed by “In Full Bloom” at No. Four and and “No Umbrella” at No. 5.

General Digital Chart + Streaming Chart

The highest 5 songs on the general digital chart and the streaming chart have been precisely the identical this week: BTS’s “Dynamite” claimed No. 1 on each charts, adopted by B1A4’s Sandeul’s “Barely Tipsy” at No. 2, SSAK3’s “Seashore Once more” at No. 3, Jessi’s “NUNU NANA” at No. 4, and MAMAMOO’s Hwasa‘s “Maria” at No. 5.

Social Chart

BLACKPINK remained No. 1 on Gaon’s Social Chart 2.zero for the 16th consecutive week, whereas BTS rose to No. 2. Yang Joon Il and Im Younger Woong got here in at No. Three and No. Four respectively, with YooA coming into the chart at No. 5.

Supply (1) (2)