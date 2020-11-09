BTS And Stray Kids Win Awards At 2020 MTV EMAs Including Best Song And Best Group

BTS and Stray Kids each took dwelling awards on the 2020 MTV EMAs!

On November 8 native time, MTV held its annual Europe Music Awards, which was broadcast from a number of cities this yr as an alternative of the standard bodily ceremony in a single metropolis.

BTS emerged the large winner of the night time, snagging a complete of 4 awards after being nominated in 5 classes this yr. The group gained Best Song with their smash hit “Dynamite,” beating out stiff competitors from DaBaby’s “Rockstar” that includes Roddy Ricch, Dua Lipa’s “Don’t Begin Now,” Girl Gaga and Ariana Grande’s “Rain On Me,” Roddy Ricch’s “The Field,” and The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights.”

BTS additionally gained Best Group for the third consecutive yr, beating out fellow nominees 5 Seconds of Summer season, BLACKPINK, Chloe x Halle, CNCO, and Little Combine—in addition to the award for Best Digital Dwell, which they gained for his or her on-line live performance “BANG BANG CON: The Dwell.” Moreover, BTS claimed the Largest Followers award for the third yr in a row.

In the meantime, Stray Kids took dwelling the award for Best Korean Act after being nominated alongside ASTRO, EVERGLOW, KARD, and VICTON.

Congratulations to each BTS and Stray Kids!

