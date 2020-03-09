BTS announce 2020 UK tour – how to get tickets

The celebrity South Korean boyband BTS have introduced their newest run of worldwide performances.

The band’s Map of the Soul tour follows their fourth studio album of the identical title and can come to the UK and Europe this summer time for a restricted variety of reveals.

BTS, which consists of seven members (RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V and Jung Kook), have constructed a loyal following of followers throughout the globe since their debut in 2013.

On their official Instagram account, BTS (which stands for Bangtan Sonyeondan or “Past the Scene”), shared promotional materials for the tour with greater than 23 million followers.

Right here’s every thing you want to know in regards to the tour and how to get your tickets.

When is the BTS 2020 UK tour?

The band will kick off its worldwide tour within the US in April and end this September in Japan.

The seven might be within the UK for 2 nights solely, performing in London on third and 4th July 2020.

How to get BTS UK tour tickets in 2020

Tickets can be found by official vendor Ticketmaster. There’s an early presale plus a normal launch two days later.

When do BTS 2020 UK tour tickets go on sale?

There’s an ARMY (the collective title for the band’s fanbase) membership presale launching at 8am on Wednesday 18th March.

Normal tickets might be happening sale from 8am on Friday 20th March.

Get tickets now

Which UK venues will BTS tour in 2020?

three July 2020: Twickenham Stadium, London – get tickets

four July 2020: Twickenham Stadium, London – get tickets

Which European venues will BTS tour in 2020?