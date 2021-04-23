BTS Announced As Global Ambassadors For Louis Vuitton

The seven members of BTS have become ambassadors for Louis Vuitton!

The luxury brand announced the news on April 23, explaining, “Louis Vuitton looks forward to a new journey with BTS, who is recognized worldwide with various Billboard and Guinness World Records.”

Virgil Abloh, artistic director of Louis Vuitton’s menswear collection, commented, “We welcome BTS who has joined Louis Vuitton as ambassadors. We really look forward to collaborating with BTS, starting a new chapter for Louis Vuitton through the fusion of luxury and contemporary culture. We want to reveal our exciting projects as soon as possible.”

BTS added, “Becoming global ambassadors of Louis Vuitton is a meaningful moment for BTS, and we look forward to our projects with Virgil Abloh.”

#BTS for #LouisVuitton. Joining as new House Ambassadors, the world renowned Pop Icons @bts_bighit are recognized for their uplifting messages that impart a positive influence. Louis Vuitton is pleased to welcome members RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V and Jung Kook. pic.twitter.com/WzRHWb3piB — Louis Vuitton (@LouisVuitton) April 23, 2021

