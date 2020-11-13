BTS Announced For 1st Lineup Of 2020 SBS Gayo Daejeon In Daegu

SBS has introduced particulars and the primary lineup for this 12 months’s Gayo Daejeon!

This 12 months’s occasion can be held in Daegu with the theme “The Marvel Yr,” and followers will be capable of watch the varied performances on-line.

BTS is the primary artist confirmed to carry out on the occasion.

2020 SBS Gayo Daejeon in Daegu can be held on December 25.

