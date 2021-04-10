BTS Announces “BANG BANG CON 2021” Concert Event For April

BTS is returning with an thrilling new “BANG BANG CON” for 2021!

On April 11 at midnight KST, BTS stunned followers by formally saying that they might be holding their “BANG BANG CON 2021” subsequent week. The upcoming live performance occasion will happen on April 17 at 3 p.m. KST.

Along with unveiling a colourful teaser for “BANG BANG CON 2021,” BTS teased on Twitter, “Knock knock, is that this ARMY’s room?” earlier than including within the hashtags, “BANG BANG CON 21,” “It’s already been a 12 months,” “Similar to April of final 12 months,” and “BTS’s live performance that you could take pleasure in in your room.”

Final 12 months, in April 2020, BTS held a web based live performance streaming occasion known as “BANG BANG CON” throughout which, over the course of two days, they streamed eight of their previous in-person concert events on YouTube for followers to observe on-line within the consolation of their very own properties. Two months later, in June, the group returned with a stay on-line live performance entitled “BANG BANG CON: The Reside.”

Are you excited for this 12 months’s “BANG BANG CON”? Keep tuned for extra particulars!