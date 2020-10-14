BTS Announces Details For Brand New Pop-Up Store

BTS might be opening a web-based pop-up retailer!

Massive Hit IP, an unbiased company accountable for the IP (Mental Property) enterprise of Massive Hit Leisure, will open a brand new pop-up retailer known as “BTS POP-UP: MAP OF THE SOUL” underneath the idea of BTS’s fourth full-length album “MAP OF THE SOUL: 7.”

“BTS POP-UP: MAP OF THE SOUL” will showcase about 300 totally different sorts of merchandise, together with clothes and family items. In contrast to the earlier pop-up retailer, this one will primarily be operated on-line. Followers from many nations, akin to Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, United States, Germany, Britain, and France, will be capable of entry it.

Korea and the USA could have entry to the web retailer from October 23, 2020 to January 24, 2021, and Europe and the remainder of Asia could have it from November 14, 2020 to February 14, 2021.

Showcases can even be operated in Seoul, Tokyo, and Singapore, and they are going to be embellished in blue, the important thing colour of the album “MAP OF THE SOUL: 7.” They’ll embody a essential showroom the place merchandise might be offered, numerous areas that recreate the idea and music video units of the album, and an space for TinyTAN, BTS-inspired animation characters.

The showcases will run throughout the identical interval as the web retailer, and followers must reserve tickets prematurely. The occasions might be held in accordance with COVID-19 protocol.

Massive Hit IP shared, “The brand new BTS pop-up retailer BTS POP-UP: MAP OF THE SOUL might be concurrently held on-line and offline to supply a unique fan expertise within the new regular period. We hope that the showcases in Seoul, Tokyo, and Singapore might be capable of consolation followers who’re saddened by the cancellation of the BTS tour and act as a small haven for artists and followers to really feel as if they’re collectively.”

Try the data for the pop-up retailer and showcases beneath!

