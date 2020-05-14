BTS Announces Exciting Details For “Bang Bang Con The Reside” Online Concert This Summer

BTS is coming again with “BANG BANG CON”!

On Could 14, Massive Hit Leisure introduced particulars for “BANG BANG CON The Reside.”

“BANG BANG CON The Reside” is ready to happen at 6 p.m. KST on June 14, simply at some point after BTS celebrates their seventh debut anniversary on June 13. The discover reads as follows.

Hiya, that is Massive Hit Leisure.

Massive Hit Leisure is happy to offer data on “BANG BANG CON The Reside.”

[What is “BANG BANG CON The Live”?]

“BANG BANG CON The Reside” is an internet stay live performance that can let BTS and ARMY [BTS’s official fan club name] proceed to nurture their particular connection collectively whereas maintaining everybody secure and wholesome!

It’s a multi-view BTS live performance expertise proper within the dwelling of every ARMY! Are you prepared for a digital go to to BTS’s personal room, specifically ready for ARMY?

Be a part of us for ARMY’s very particular “On-Contact” expertise with BTS with “BANG BANG CON The Reside.”

“BANG BANG CON The Reside” will start at 6 p.m. KST on June 14 by way of pay-per-view streaming, and will likely be obtainable for buy from 1 p.m. KST on June 1 on Weverse Store.