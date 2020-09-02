BTS Announces More “Dynamite” Promotions Including “America’s Got Expertise” Performance And More

BTS, also called the group with the largest track in the US this week, has shared information about extra promotions for his or her chart-topper “Dynamite“!

On September 2 at midnight KST, BTS revealed a schedule that first publicizes a efficiency as a part of the Citi Music Collection of NBC’s discuss present “The Immediately Present,” which is scheduled for September 10 at eight a.m. EST (9 p.m. KST).

Subsequent up, the fellows will likely be returning to NBC’s “America’s Got Expertise”! Their look airs on September 16 at eight p.m. EST (September 17 at 9 a.m. KST).

BTS’s previously-announced efficiency as a part of this 12 months’s digital iHeartRadio Music Competition is scheduled for September 18 at 9 p.m. EST (September 19 at 10 a.m. KST).

BTS has additionally shared that they’ll be releasing a “choreography model” of their “Dynamite” music video, with the notice “@ Secret Venue.” It’s due out on September 25 at eight p.m. EST (September 26 at 9 a.m. KST).

Over the weekend, BTS staged their first efficiency of “Dynamite” on the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards, the place additionally they gained each award they have been nominated for. They made historical past when “Dynamite” grabbed No. 1 on Billboard’s Sizzling 100, the best ever rating for an all-Korean act.