BTS Announces Release Of “BE (Important Version)” + Teases “Shock Presents” For Fans

BTS is returning with a brand new model of their newest album “BE“!

On January 25 at midnight KST, BTS formally introduced their plans to launch a brand new version of their chart-topping album “BE.” Following the discharge of “BE (Deluxe Version)” in November 2020, BTS will probably be dropping “BE (Important Version)” on February 19.

Based on Large Hit Leisure, whereas “BE (Important Version)” will comprise the eight tracks that have been beforehand included within the Deluxe Version, “a number of parts of the album will probably be completely different from the earlier report.”

Large Hit Leisure additionally teased that BTS will probably be sharing some “shock items for followers,” which “will probably be unveiled one after the other earlier than the album’s launch on February 19.”

Take a look at BTS’s sneak peek of the upcoming version of the album beneath!