BTS Announces Release Of New Single In August

On July 26 round midnight KST, BTS held a voice-only “radio” broadcast on V Dwell.

Through the broadcast, the BTS members talked about their upcoming album. For this new album, which was introduced earlier this yr, the members have been put in command of varied elements of manufacturing as undertaking managers.

Excitingly, BTS shared that though the album can be launched later within the second half of the yr, they are releasing a brand new digital single on August 21. The one might be a enjoyable summer time track with lyrics in English.

Moreover, the members revealed that they’d already accomplished jacket filming for his or her new album.

Later, Massive Hit Leisure confirmed the information on WeVerse.

What are you hoping for the brand new single in August?

