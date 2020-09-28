BTS Announces Title And Release Date Of New Album

BTS has set the date for his or her subsequent comeback!

On September 28 at midnight KST, BTS introduced through Twitter and Weverse that their new album could be titled “BE” and be launched on November 20 at midnight EST (2 p.m. KST).

In accordance with the Weverse discover, “BE” will probably be launched in a deluxe version format and comprises “probably the most ‘BTS-esque’ music but” that imparts the message of “even within the face of this new normality, our life goes on.”

As BTS has proven by way of vlogs all year long, this album options direct involvement from the BTS members not solely within the music but in addition within the idea, composition, and design.

“BE (Deluxe Version”) will probably be out there for preorder beginning September 28 at 11 a.m. KST.