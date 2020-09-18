BTS Announces Upcoming “NightTime” Versions Of Chart-Topping Single “Dynamite”

BTS has a brand new set of “Dynamite” remixes on the best way!

The group launched their English-language single “Dynamite” on August 21, and so they’ve gone on to share 4 “DayTime” remix variations, together with acoustic, EDM, tropical, and poolside remixes.

They’ve now shared the information {that a} “NightTime” sequence of remixes (gradual jam, bed room, retro, and midnight) will come out on September 18 at 1 p.m. KST. Massive Hit Leisure writes that the sequence “will allow you to benefit from the music on a peaceful, late night time.”

“Dynamite” beforehand earned the title of the primary observe by an all-South Korean act to take No. 1 on Billboard’s Sizzling 100, and it remained on the high for 2 weeks. It’s at the moment at No. 2 in its third week on the chart, whereas it continues to reign over main music charts in South Korea with a “excellent all-kill.”

Supply (1)