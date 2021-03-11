BTS Backer Big Hit Entertainment to Change Name to HYBE Corporation

Big Hit Entertainment, the backer of Okay-pop uber-group BTS, is within the course of of adjusting its firm identify to HYBE Corporation, it informed Selection Thursday.

The corporate has already registered the brand new identify with Korean firm regulatory authorities, though the change has not been authorised by shareholders. Nor has it been introduced to Korea’s inventory market regulator. The identify change will probably be addressed at an upcoming common shareholders assembly on March 30.

A Big Hit spokesman confirmed the information in an e mail to Selection and stated extra info would finally comply with in future press releases, with out offering additional particulars.

The impetus for the change reportedly stems from the Korea Alternate-listed firm’s need to place itself as an organization that has expanded past mere artist administration to understand its ambitions of turning into a extra complete way of life platform. Korean experiences state that Big Hit plans to department out from music manufacturing, distribution, artist administration, dwell efficiency administration, web tech and e-commerce to change into extra concerned in areas similar to journey, actual property, and different sorts of communications.

Based in 2005, Big Hit began as an underdog agency in Korea’s pop music world, the place three main expertise administration corporations dominated Okay-pop. Its standing modified, nonetheless, as its boy band BTS rocketed to stardom. Big Hit continues to depend on the boy band for almost all of its income.

The corporate went public in October with a $820 million providing that was South Korea’s largest in three years. Regardless of the preliminary hype, its inventory has roller-coastered dramatically since. After a surge on the buying and selling debut, the shares sank by means of the final months of 2020, earlier than staging a spectacular rally from late January 2021, reaching a brand new excessive level in mid-February. At KRW205,000 as of Thursday morning native time, the worth is 52% above the IPO worth of KRW135,000, and offers the corporate a market capitalization of KRW7.29 ($6.4 billion).

The agency will probably be again within the highlight on the upcoming Grammy Awards on March 14, the place its hottest musical act BTS will carry out, having already made historical past as the primary Okay-Pop act to nab a nomination. The seven-member group will compete in the very best pop duo/group efficiency class.